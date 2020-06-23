JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178,099 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWM. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 45,359 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 53,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 65,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 42,857 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,832,000.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

Shares of EWM stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.