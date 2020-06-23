JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 180.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,510 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,131 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of TowneBank worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TowneBank by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. TowneBank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of TOWN opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.16. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

