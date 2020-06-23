JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 324.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,234 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of PGT Innovations worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PGT Innovations by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PGT Innovations by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. PGT Innovations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.