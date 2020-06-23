JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 213.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in 58.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of 58.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 58.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WUBA opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. 58.com Inc has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.

WUBA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. CICC Research cut shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. China International Capital cut shares of 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 58.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.