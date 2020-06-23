JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 124.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of Aegion worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Aegion by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Aegion by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Aegion by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEGN stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Aegion Corp has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.60 million, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $287.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Aegion’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aegion Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

