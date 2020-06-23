JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125,983 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.18% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 109.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 21,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 224,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 38,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 244.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 264.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 73,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 480,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,238.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,890.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 119,927 shares of company stock worth $659,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HT opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $240.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.74 million. Research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

