JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 551.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,920 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.40% of AxoGen worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,978,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,957,000 after purchasing an additional 594,752 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 209,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $3,194,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $2,479,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,964 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. AxoGen, Inc has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.18.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. BTIG Research cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.