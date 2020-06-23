JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 131.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,298 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 46,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $64,086.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $908,138.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of CASH opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.52%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

