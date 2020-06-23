JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.82 Million Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.89% of Express worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Express by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Express by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Express during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Express during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Express during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Get Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

Shares of Express stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.18). Express had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $210.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.