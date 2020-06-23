JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.09% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 160,770 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4,996.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

OMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE OMP opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($3.06). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $106.63 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

