JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.83 Million Position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of SVMK worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,206,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,876,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,361,000 after acquiring an additional 971,269 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,411,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,085,000 after acquiring an additional 791,290 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,686,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 786,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

In other news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $149,540.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 116,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $2,611,188.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,613 shares of company stock worth $5,536,836. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SVMK opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. SVMK Inc has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.