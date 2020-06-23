JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Tredegar worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

TG opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $516.07 million, a P/E ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tredegar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

