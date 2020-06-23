JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 1,158.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 458,284.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,447,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $3,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 0.68. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $103,640.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $276,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,914 shares of company stock worth $333,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

