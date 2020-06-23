JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 279.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $913,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.69. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

