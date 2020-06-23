JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOV. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Movado Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36). Movado Group had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

