JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,156 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.32% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,265,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 311,797 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,097,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,835,000 after purchasing an additional 307,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 301,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,453,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,666,000 after purchasing an additional 244,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 182,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $111,824.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VNDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.