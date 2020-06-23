JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by CA Family Wealth LLC

CA Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 42.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.3% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CA Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.04.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $298.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

