JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 3,328 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,228 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bickel III bought 12,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $372,311.50. Insiders have bought 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $384,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of SYBT opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.75. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

