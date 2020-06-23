JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 65,827 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 145.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Inovalon worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 315,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INOV. SVB Leerink began coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other Inovalon news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 596,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

