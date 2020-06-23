JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 89,111 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 149.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of MaxLinear worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 45.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 581.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 129,176 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 180,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,204 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 37.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MXL opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24, a PEG ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other news, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $409,941.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 365,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,411.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 32,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $520,835.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,431 shares of company stock worth $2,556,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

