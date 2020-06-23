JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,956 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,286 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.57% of Peabody Energy worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,482 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Clarkson Capital downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

In other Peabody Energy news, COO Charles F. Meintjes sold 12,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $37,454.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,362.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.32). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

