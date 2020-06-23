JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 402.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.79% of COMSCORE worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in COMSCORE in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in COMSCORE by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in COMSCORE by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 108,528 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in COMSCORE by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in COMSCORE by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get COMSCORE alerts:

Shares of COMSCORE stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. COMSCORE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $7.88.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on COMSCORE in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on COMSCORE from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.