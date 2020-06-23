JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in West Bancorporation by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in West Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in West Bancorporation by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 10,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $286.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WTBA. BidaskClub raised West Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director George D. Milligan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,509.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Gerdin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,388. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,779 shares of company stock worth $381,444. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

