JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,970 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Mercury General worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCY stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Mercury General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 96.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other Mercury General news, VP Brandt Minnich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $36,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,910.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman George Joseph purchased 103,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $3,737,155.80. Insiders bought a total of 462,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,104 in the last ninety days. 34.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

