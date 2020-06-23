JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 462,229 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462,229 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,936,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 80.7% in the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,495,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,511 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,797,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,978 shares in the last quarter. Kam Lawrence bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,228,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 630.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,618,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNW. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

