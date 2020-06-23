JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,771 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Trinity Industries by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. Trinity Industries Inc has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

