JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 8,216 Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROCK opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROCK. ValuEngine downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti raised Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

