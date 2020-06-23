JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 98,160 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 98,160 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.57% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 36.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CEQP. ValuEngine upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

CEQP opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 4.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.95). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $727.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

