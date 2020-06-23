JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $1.79 Million Position in Direxion MSCI Defensives Over Cyclicals ETF (NYSEARCA:RWDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Direxion MSCI Defensives Over Cyclicals ETF (NYSEARCA:RWDC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 19.99% of Direxion MSCI Defensives Over Cyclicals ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion MSCI Defensives Over Cyclicals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000.

Shares of RWDC stock opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. Direxion MSCI Defensives Over Cyclicals ETF has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34.

