JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Preferred Bank worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $616.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 32.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

