JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,761 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,553,000 after buying an additional 161,894 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 126,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 154,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TCBK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $829.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

