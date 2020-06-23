JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COKE opened at $234.91 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a fifty-two week low of $188.08 and a fifty-two week high of $382.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.68. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.33. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COKE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

