Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $6,672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $6,589,000.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00.

Kellogg stock opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

