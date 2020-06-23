KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.18.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,412.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,796 shares of company stock worth $7,498,933 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $299,294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in KLA by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,498,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after buying an additional 810,245 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $106,101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in KLA by 418.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 804,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,638,000 after acquiring an additional 649,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KLA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,675,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,247,002,000 after acquiring an additional 422,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $191.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. KLA has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $197.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KLA will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

