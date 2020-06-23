Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.16% of Lear worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lear by 67.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Lear by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Lear by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.63. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.60.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Lear in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lear from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.61.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

