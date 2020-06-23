Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 696,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,613,000 after buying an additional 1,460,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,419,000 after buying an additional 1,323,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,333,000 after buying an additional 1,006,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,510,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,120,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,735,000 after buying an additional 435,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

VLY opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch acquired 6,350 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric P. Edelstein acquired 30,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,707.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

