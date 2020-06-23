Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,732 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

In related news, Director Graham M. Weston acquired 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $737,661.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $100.79.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $481.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

