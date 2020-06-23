Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,032 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.23% of LiveRamp worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $53.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.37.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $32,609.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,530.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

