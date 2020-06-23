Lexagene (CVE:LXG) Trading Up 2.5%

Lexagene Holdings Inc (CVE:LXG) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.82, approximately 124,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 232,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a quick ratio of 12.82 and a current ratio of 14.22. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 million and a P/E ratio of -7.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.74.

About Lexagene (CVE:LXG)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated pathogen detection platform in the life sciences and diagnostics industries. The company's platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

