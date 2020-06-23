Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Liberty Global worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 82,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 634,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after buying an additional 119,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,279,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after buying an additional 367,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. BNP Paribas raised Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Liberty Global from $26.70 to $30.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $124,448.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,043.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,722 shares of company stock worth $501,377. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

