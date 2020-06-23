Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Limestone Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 58.7% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 216,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 251,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 291,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

