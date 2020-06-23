Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $85.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Livongo Health traded as high as $74.87 and last traded at $73.22, with a volume of 26896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.43.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Livongo Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

In related news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $672,630.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,735.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $395,166.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 229,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,535,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,257 shares of company stock valued at $26,878,635 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPCB XVI Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter valued at $158,686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Livongo Health by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,002 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Livongo Health by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,745,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,813,000 after purchasing an additional 265,835 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Livongo Health by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 950,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 215,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Livongo Health by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 668,404 shares in the last quarter. 38.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.15.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Livongo Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

