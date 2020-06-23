Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) Trading Down 5%

Location Sciences Group PLC (LON:LSAI)’s stock price fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), 1,648,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

About Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI)

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a mobile location data and intelligence company. It operates through three segments: Digital Payments, Proximity Marketing, and Location Data and Insight. The Digital Payments segment offers migration of card payment systems to the EMV Standard known as ‘Chip and Pin' from old magnetic stripe systems.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Location Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Location Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.