Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,457 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.04. Logitech International SA has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $63.13.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.99 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 25.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Logitech International SA will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 145,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $8,373,013.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,514,133.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $759,999.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at $663,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,941 shares of company stock worth $18,354,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOGI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.