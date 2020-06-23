Loop Capital Increases At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Price Target to $7.00

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut At Home Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.22.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $6.90 on Friday. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.19). At Home Group had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in At Home Group by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 333,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 250,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in At Home Group by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in At Home Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 43,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

