Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.22

Shares of Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.22 and traded as high as $9.30. Loop Industries shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 75,400 shares trading hands.

LOOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Loop Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $362.05 million, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 30,337 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Loop Industries by 38.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 641,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Loop Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Loop Industries by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.