Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) were down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; retailing optical products; wholesaling and retailing watches; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

