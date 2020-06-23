Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 12,600 TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter worth about $17,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3,648.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after buying an additional 1,874,264 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,280,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 764,929 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 802,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 48,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period.

Shares of TPH opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.64.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $595.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.91 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

