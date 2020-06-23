Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 97,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 953,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 296,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.