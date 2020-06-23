Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,414 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,123 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $40,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of CLF opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.99. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

